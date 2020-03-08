Zacks: Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. J B Hunt Transport Services also posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $93.23. 782,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $95,999,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,926 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $16,057,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.