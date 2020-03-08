Zacks: Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will report $709.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $720.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.40 million. Mallinckrodt posted sales of $790.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

