Zacks: Analysts Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 714.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Proofpoint by 52.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after buying an additional 40,389 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

