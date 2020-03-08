Zacks: Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is ($0.10). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $10.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.57.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. 16,920,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

