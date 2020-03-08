Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of EXP traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 583,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.