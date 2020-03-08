Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.62.

Shares of FOXA opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

