Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Orion Engineered Carbons posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Engineered Carbons.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE OEC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.87. 557,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $840.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $527,997.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth $15,639,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 702,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth $4,536,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,164 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

