Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 611,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $115.48 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

