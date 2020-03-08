Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 2,462,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,375. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.