Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Vocera Communications posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

VCRA stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of -0.01. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $71,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,230 shares of company stock worth $1,995,189 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.