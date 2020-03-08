Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.59 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. Intuit posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.95.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $276.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

