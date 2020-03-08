Zacks: Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock worth $142,019. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

