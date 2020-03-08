Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Synaptics posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.96. 962,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

