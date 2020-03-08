Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($61.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.12. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

