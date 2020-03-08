Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. 33,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.06. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

