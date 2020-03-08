Zacks: Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Given $18.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 252,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Tribune Publishing has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.75). Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

