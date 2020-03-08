Zap Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $81,938.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

