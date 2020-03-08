Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZAYO. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after acquiring an additional 353,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 845,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 66,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Zayo Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

