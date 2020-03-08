Zebi (ZCO) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx, DDEX, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

