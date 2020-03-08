Zen Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $357,640.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

