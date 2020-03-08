ZENZO Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ZENZO has a total market cap of $268,315.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,910,754 coins and its circulating supply is 11,973,538 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

