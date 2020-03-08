ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.07 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, ZEON has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $1,409.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,136,723,372 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

