Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $304,046.00 and approximately $34,992.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.