Zipper Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $561,723.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, IDCM and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000509 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001919 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.