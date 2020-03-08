ZUM TOKEN Price Reaches $0.0000 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $206,736.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,761,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,761,237 tokens. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.