ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $606,758.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $606,758.00 and $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

