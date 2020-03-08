ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0006

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $606,758.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

