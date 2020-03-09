$0.02 EPS Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 427,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,602. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.