$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.14. ViaSat reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViaSat.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge purchased 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ViaSat by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 760,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $46.66 and a twelve month high of $97.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViaSat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.