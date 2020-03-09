-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. 14,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,724. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

