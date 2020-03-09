$0.13 EPS Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is ($0.40). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Shares of OXY opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 94.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,664.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

