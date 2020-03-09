$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.71. 2,297,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cars.com by 8,823.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

