-$0.24 EPS Expected for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neos Therapeutics’ earnings. Neos Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neos Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 278,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Neos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

