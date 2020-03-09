$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

BLKB stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 483,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,432. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $97.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

