$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

KEX stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.40. Kirby has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

