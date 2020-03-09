-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 5,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXGT stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

