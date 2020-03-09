-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($1.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $489.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.86 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

SOHU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 18.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOHU traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $8.56. 567,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,788. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $344.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

