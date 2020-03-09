$0.81 EPS Expected for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Macerich also posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

In other Macerich news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $40,883,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after purchasing an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 130.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 359,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macerich by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,159,000 after buying an additional 332,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MAC opened at $19.43 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

