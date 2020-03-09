0Chain (ZCN) Trading Down 2.3% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $3,559.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

