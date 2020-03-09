0xcert (ZXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125,835.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $800,924.00 and approximately $125,835.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,335 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

