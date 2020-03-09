$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.94. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKOH. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.99. 45,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.26. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $33,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

