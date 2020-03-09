$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.69. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.