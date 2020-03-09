$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. AFLAC also posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,870,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,884. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

