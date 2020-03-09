$1.24 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $8.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.35. 2,050,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,543. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.90 and a 52-week high of $122.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.