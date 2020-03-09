$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.03. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $21.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.