$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.45. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.23.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $60.91. 3,460,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

