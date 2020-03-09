$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total value of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,211,924.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total transaction of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,491 shares of company stock worth $40,719,002. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,432,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,633,000 after acquiring an additional 167,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,915,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $357.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $241.74 and a one year high of $436.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

