101,943 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.62% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.