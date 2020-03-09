104,811 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.26% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 311,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $103.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.