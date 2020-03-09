10,680 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Charter Communications makes up 4.5% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.95.

Shares of CHTR opened at $496.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $517.14 and a 200 day moving average of $467.09. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.53 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

